$1.90 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.86. IDEX posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.14. 13,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,755. IDEX has a 1-year low of $179.30 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in IDEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

