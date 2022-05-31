$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 91,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

