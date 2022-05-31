$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 959,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,452,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

