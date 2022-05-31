$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $91.52 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock worth $25,404,659 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.