$1.27 EPS Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. H&R Block posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,729. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

