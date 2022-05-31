$1.23 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.