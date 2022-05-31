$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 341,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,730. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

