$1.06 EPS Expected for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of EC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

