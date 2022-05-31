$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Insperity reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

