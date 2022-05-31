-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,754. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

