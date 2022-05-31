-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TGTX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

