-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,206. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Profound Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Profound Medical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

