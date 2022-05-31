-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 83,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 23.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 301,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 277,510 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

