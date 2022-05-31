-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

SDIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 6,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

