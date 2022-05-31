$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BM Technologies’ earnings. BM Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BM Technologies.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. BM Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 45.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

BMTX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,981. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BM Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BM Technologies by 123.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 321,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BM Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

