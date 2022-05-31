-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. 14,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ECP ControlCo LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,963,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $19,694,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

