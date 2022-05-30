Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 11,111 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.30 and its 200-day moving average is $316.84. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

