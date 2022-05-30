Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,081,468 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,081,468 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.97. 434,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,858. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

