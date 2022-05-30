Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $201,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

