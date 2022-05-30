Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 12,344 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $179,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

