Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,072 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $134,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 167,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

