Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 1.48% of Eagle Materials worth $97,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.48. 9,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,787. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

