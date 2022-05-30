Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $126.05 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,086. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.66 and its 200-day moving average is $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

