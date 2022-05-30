Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 8,380 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Shares of PBW traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.39. 3,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

