Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.76. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

