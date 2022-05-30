ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIMV. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

