Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 272,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,698. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

