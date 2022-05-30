Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ObsEva by 229.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

