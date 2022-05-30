Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

