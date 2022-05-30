Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.30) to €8.20 ($8.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.68) to €11.70 ($12.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.62.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

