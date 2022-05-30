Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.63. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.