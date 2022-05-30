Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 169,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

