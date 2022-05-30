Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.22 Million

Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.97 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $141.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $432.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.07 million to $443.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $497.18 million, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $513.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 148.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 11,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

