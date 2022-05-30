Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.10 Billion

Analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce $38.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.45 billion and the highest is $39.24 billion. General Motors reported sales of $34.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $153.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.75 billion to $155.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.73 billion to $172.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 890,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,614,145. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

