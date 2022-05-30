Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 26,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

