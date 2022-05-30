Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $66.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $61.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $263.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $265.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.60 million, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $284.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

FMBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $759.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

