Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 11,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

