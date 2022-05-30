Zacks: Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $5.00 million. DermTech reported sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.07 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

DMTK stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 27,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,944. DermTech has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 4,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

