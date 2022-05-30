Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 756,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,429. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

