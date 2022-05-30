Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 38.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,926 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

