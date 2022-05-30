Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $860.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

NYSE:FND traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,029. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

