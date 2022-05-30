Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.87 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $12.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $39.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 million to $42.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.26 million, with estimates ranging from $41.67 million to $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

CTSO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 316,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

