Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.24. 28,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,985. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $276,634.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,102 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

