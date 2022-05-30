Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 45,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,792. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

