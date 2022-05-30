Zacks: Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.99. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the period.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,672. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

