Zacks: Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. NetEase posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $17.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 102,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

