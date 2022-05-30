Zacks: Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.87. 32,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

