Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.81. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

