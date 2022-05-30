Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984,024. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

