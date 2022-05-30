Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to post sales of $353.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $356.90 million. Nutanix reported sales of $390.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

